e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bailable warrant against Kapil Mishra

Bailable warrant against Kapil Mishra

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi

A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for over non-appearance before the court in a defamation case filed by AAP MLA Imran Hussain.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harvinder Singh issued bailable warrants of Rs 10,000 through the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), while asking Mishra to join the proceedings on the next date of hearing, October 27.

According to the complaint, Kapil had in 2018 alleged Hussain had given permission to cut 16,000 trees in Delhi after taking Rs 23 crore.

Hussain had claimed his reputation was lowered in society by the use of such remarks by the respondents—BJP leaders Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Mishra.

While Gupta and Sirsa, through their counsels, had orally requested for exemption from appearance, no one was present for Mishra.

“I could not appear before the court today because of some unavoidable reasons. I will be present for the next hearing,” said Mishra.

top news
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In