Ballot done, decision on BEST strike to be out today

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:52 IST

Labour unions of the transport wing of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) could soon go on a strike as an action committee of the unions conducted a strike ballot on Friday. The unions want the BEST management to sign a new wage agreement immediately.

Apart from few depots such as Wadala, Gorai, Goregaon, among others, the ballot process was peaceful at 26 BEST depots. After the process was over, the action committee — BEST Sanyukta Kamagar Kruti Samiti — said that depending upon the ballot result, they will announce the future course of action. “In the workers’ gathering at Parel on Saturday, we will announce our decision,” said union leader Shashank Rao. The committee has warned it will go on strike at any moment after the ballot result is out.

According to the action committee, their earlier wage agreement with the management expired in 2016, but a new one could not be signed until now owing to the situation of BEST, which was reeling in losses. Once signed, the new agreement will be valid for five years, from 2016 to 2021.

Earlier, the action committee had warned of a strike from April 7, but it was postponed after BEST agreed to hold five rounds of talks on wage agreement till August 20. The committee claimed the management is just trying to buy time. If the unions go on strike, around 30 lakh commuters in Mumbai will be affected on a daily basis. In January,BEST unions had gone on a strike for nine days.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 23:52 IST