Bangladesh reviews curricula in Delhi govt schools

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:44 IST

New Delhi: Following a visit to Delhi government school, Bangladesh education minister on Wednesday said they would review Delhi government’s practices to implement it in their schools. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia spoke about the educational reforms in Delhi government schools, including Happiness and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curricula.

“We are taking stock of practices in our neighbouring country and are charmed by how things are done in India,” said Minister of State for Primary and Mass Education, Bangladesh,Mohd Zakir Hossain at the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), Shalimar Bagh. Along with delegates from Bangladesh, representatives from the UN World Food Programme were also present at the school.

“We are pleased to see the midday meal programme and will try to follow good practices of the system in our country as well,” Hossain said after school authorities explained how the meals were prepared and distributed among students. He also extended an invitation to Sisodia to visit Bangladesh and share good practices with each other. Officials from Bangladesh said they would also be visiting schools in Kerala to understand their practices.

Meanwhile, Sisodia also spoke about environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s movement at a conference held on sustainable development in IP university. “When a young girl like her (Greta Thunberg), sitting in one part of the world, is thinking about what our governments have been up to, it is a serious matter for us to understand how we are being perceived by the people who we are working for.”

Thunberg, a school student had started a movement on climate change. Taking time off from school last year, the 16-year-old had protested against the governments apathy towards climate change and demanded stronger climate action. Following this many student groups in India started a similar movement under the banner of Fridays for Future.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 23:44 IST