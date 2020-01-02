Bangladeshi national held 2 years after killing wife

cities

Thane Police arrested a Bangladeshi national who allegedly killed his wife in Palghar two years ago and fled to his home country.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed near the Thane railway station on Tuesday.

According to police officers, the accused, 45-year-old Mahabubur Shaikh, hails from Naudail in Bangladesh. He used to live in Waliv, in Palghar, with his twowomen who have both been identified as his wives.

In December 2017, Shaikh allegedly killed his second wife by strangulation her over a family dispute. Later he wrapped her body in a cloth and threw it near a bridge at Tarivali Khind on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway. Waliv police found that body in March 2018. Police then sent it for forensic analysis and identified the woman. A crime branch unit one official said, “ He left for Bangladesh after this murder in 2017. On Tuesday, Thane crime branch team laid a trap and arrested the accused after PSI Datta Sarak received a tip-off.” The accused confessed to his crime during interrogation. It was yet to be ascertained if he was living in India without a valid visa, a police official said. Waliv police are conducting further probe.

