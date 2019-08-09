Bathinda police to go smart: Will issue e-challans to traffic offenders

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:10 IST

Getting away with traffic violations such as driving a two-wheeler without a helmet or jumping a signal will no longer be feasible as an automatic challan system is being setup in the city.

Under this system, traffic violators will be identified through CCTV cameras, which will be connected to the police control room. Senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said Bathinda will be the first district in Punjab to introduce electronic challans. The system will be rolled out in a fortnight.

“We have identified 44 spots in the city where 128 high-end cameras will be installed. The project will cost around ₹1.06 crore. Guru Gobind Singh Refinery is supporting the project through corporate social responsibility. Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who also represents the Bathinda assembly segment, has also promised us a grant,” said the SSP.

Also, known as a video evidence management system (VEMS), the apparatus will record and send a web link of any traffic rule violation to the offender through an SMS.

High-end cameras are being installed at Fauji Chowk, Hanuman Chowk, near the district administrative complex, and Bibi Wala Chowk among other locations.

“The system will allow little wriggle room for anyone who flouts traffic rules. The cameras will be able to capture offenders on two-wheelers or four-wheelers even during the night,” said the SSP.

Cameras on cops’ uniforms

The SSP said police control room (PCR) vehicles will soon be equipped with body-mounted cameras. Officials have started the process of procuring 70 high-end ‘body cams,’ which will be issued to 15 PCR vans and seven bike riding teams. “Often commuters say that traffic cops take bribe and policemen say commuters misbehave with cops. In case of any dispute the camera footage will help us establish guilt,” said the SSP.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 20:10 IST