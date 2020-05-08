e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bathinda woman booked for duping in-laws of ₹22 lakh

Bathinda woman booked for duping in-laws of ₹22 lakh

Had promised to take her husband to Canada after her father-in-law paid for her expenses abroad, but failed to keep her end of the commitment

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The woman’s father-in-law alleged that despite him spending ₹22.34 lakh on her expenses, she had shown herself unmarried in her documents and not taken her husband along.
The woman’s father-in-law alleged that despite him spending ₹22.34 lakh on her expenses, she had shown herself unmarried in her documents and not taken her husband along.(HT Photo)
         

The Jagraon police on Friday booked a Bathinda woman on the complaint of her father-in-law for not taking her husband to Canada and duping them of ₹22.34 lakh .

According to complainant Inderjit Singh of Agwad Lopo village, Jagraon, his son Jatinder Singh married Manpreet Kaur, 28, of Kothey Guru Ka, Bathinda, in 2017.

While he had agreed to bear all expenses for her student visa and stay in Canada, she was to take her husband abroad with her.

Inderjit alleged that he spent ₹22.34 lakh on various expenses, including Kaur’s college fees, since 2017.

But she did not take his son along and also showed herself unmarried in her documents.

Inderjit had filed a complaint in this regard in November last year and the police booked the woman on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Kumar said that the FIR was lodged following a detailed investigation. “The police will arrest the woman as soon as she returns from Canada. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the woman,” he added.

top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In