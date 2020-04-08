Bawa thanks Punjab CM for bringing respite to industry

cities

The Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairman KK Bawa has expressed gratitude to the chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh for reducing fixed electricity charges for consumers and deferring the deadline for bill payments, which came as a respite to the industry.

I spoke to the industries minister Sunder Sham Arora regarding the decisions taken by the CM, he said. He added that the decisions will greatly benefit the industry that has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak. The extension in the due date of electricity bills for all domestic and commercial consumers without any late payment surcharge was a timely step, Bawa added.