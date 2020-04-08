e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bawa thanks Punjab CM for bringing respite to industry

Bawa thanks Punjab CM for bringing respite to industry

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairman KK Bawa has expressed gratitude to the chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh for reducing fixed electricity charges for consumers and deferring the deadline for bill payments, which came as a respite to the industry.

I spoke to the industries minister Sunder Sham Arora regarding the decisions taken by the CM, he said. He added that the decisions will greatly benefit the industry that has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak. The extension in the due date of electricity bills for all domestic and commercial consumers without any late payment surcharge was a timely step, Bawa added.

top news
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities