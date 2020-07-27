e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Beautification drive in Pune draws criticism

Beautification drive in Pune draws criticism

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:51 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Citizen rights activist has termed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision of installation of decorative electricity poles at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk as a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money. Vivek Velankar of Sajak Nagrik Manch, in a petition to municipal commissioner, stated that the civic body is undergoing financial crisis and still it has erected a decorative electricity police at the chowk which is uncalled for and an absolute wasteful expenditure. It is a criminal offence of wasting citizens’ money on unproductive assets and action must be taken against officials concerned.

top news
US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank
US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank
Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh
Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
‘In 6 weeks, cases doubled’: WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating
‘In 6 weeks, cases doubled’: WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In