Behbal Kalan firing: Sessions court adjourns hearing to Oct 3

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:15 IST

Former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Sharma appeared before the court of district and sessions judge Harpal Singh on Friday in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case. However, the hearing was adjourned to October 3.

On the next hearing, the court will hear arguments of prosecution and defence. In April, the special investigation team (SIT) probing sacrilege and police firing cases filed a 792-page chargesheet against Sharma in the Behbal Kalan case, in which two Sikh activists protesting over sacrilege were killed, in October 2015.

Sharma has filed an application in the court demanding documents related to the case. Sharma has claimed that the copies of some documents, reference of which has been given in the chargesheet filed by SIT has not been provided to him. “As per law copies of all the documents related to chargesheet is mandatory to be provided to the accused,” he stated.

Even after four months of filing the chargesheet against Sharma, the SIT is yet to charge other four accused cops — suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal, then Fazilka SP Bikramjit Singh, inspector Pardip Singh and sub-inspector Amarjit Singh Kular.

“The investigation against the other accused cops is under process. A chargesheet will be filed against them after completing the investigation. As the matter is sensitive, I cannot provide any further details at present,” Kapurthala SSP Satinder Singh, who is a member of the SIT.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 01:15 IST