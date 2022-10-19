Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 2-year-old Pakistani child undergoes bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru

2-year-old Pakistani child undergoes bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 02:24 PM IST

Daughter of cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht hailing from Karachi, she was recently cured from Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS I) with the help of a BMT at Narayana Health.

2-year-old Pakistani child undergoes bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru(PIC for representation)
2-year-old Pakistani child undergoes bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru(PIC for representation)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Two-year-old Amyra Sikandar Khan from Pakistan has successfully undergone bone marrow transplant (BMT) in a city hospital. Daughter of cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht hailing from Karachi, she was recently cured from Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS I) with the help of a BMT at Narayana Health. "Mucopolysaccharidosis is a rare condition that has the potential to impact the functioning of multiple organs including eyes and brain," the healthcare chain's Chairman and Founder Devi Shetty said on Wednesday. Amyra (aged 2.6 years) was saved using the bone marrow of her father, who was the donor, doctors said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out