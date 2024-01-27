4-yr-old girl falls from pre-school terrace in Bengaluru, dies: Report

In a tragic development, a four-year-old girl from Bengaluru fell from the terrace of her pre-school and succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. The incident occurred on Monday and the child was receiving treatment for her grave injuries at a private hospital in the Karnataka capital. The girl's father has lodged a complaint against the authorities of the pre-school, alleging negligence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Gianna Ann Jito, who is survived by her parents Jito Tomy Joseph and Binitta Thomas, who are both software engineers and natives of neighbouring state Kerala.

The girl fell from the third floor of her pre-school, located in the Chellikere area, The News Minute reported. The unfortunate incident occurred under the Hennur police station limits, where the girl's father has lodged a complaint against the authorities of the pre-school, alleging negligence.

The child was rushed to a private hospital immediately after her fall, but passed away after a four-day battle, having received serious injuries to her head as well as other parts of her body.

Cops from the Hennur station had initially filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) in the matter, but later registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday, the report said. The child's parents also told media that officials from the school first told them that Gianna had hit a wall, fell and vomited, however, they later revealed to the couple that Gianna had fallen from the terrace of the building.

Cops have booked a case against officials of the pre-school under sections 337 (any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 338 (grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).