63-year-old farmer killed by wild boar in Karnataka’s Hassan district

A 63-year-old farmer was killed and five others were injured in an attack by a wild boar Haragoudanahalli village of Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district on Monday, officials familiar with the matter said. A 63-year-old farmer killed in an attack by a wild boar in Hassan district of Karnataka on Monday. (Representational Image)

The deceased was identified as Raje Gowda, while his wife Shanthamma (55) was seriously injured in the attack. While chasing wild boar it attacked villagers and four of them sustained minor injuries. All the injured were admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical sciences (HIMS ) and a private hospital.

“The incident occurred at around 10.30 in the morning when Rajegowda went to his paddy field to allow water to paddy crops. A wild boar attacked him, and when he raised an alarm his wife Shanthamma and neighbor Nanjamma went to his rescue” Hassan DCF Mohan Kumar told HT. He said the boar injured Rajegowda seriously, who succumbed to injuries on the spot. The injured women were admitted to hospital, undergoing treatment and out of danger.

According to officials Rajegowda, along with two women named Kanthamma and Nanjamma, was engaged in farm activities when the wild boar launched a sudden and aggressive attack. Despite their attempts to evade the attacking boar, Rajegowda succumbed to the brutal assault, losing his life on the spot.

The distressing situation didn’t spare the two women, Shantamma and Nanjamma, who bravely attempted to rescue Rajegowda. Unfortunately, they suffered serious injuries in the process. The villagers immediately shifted both to Holenarsipura Taluk government Hospital and later admitted HIMS, for further medical treatment.

The infuriated villagers who came to the scene , armed with sticks searched for the boar. But the boar which was hiding in a bush abruptly attacked villagers again injuring four men. The villagers beat boar to death.

“When I heard the news from Holenarasipura RFO Dilip Kumar I sought permission from state wildlife warden to kill the boar , he immediately gave permission and officers shot dead boar to prevent loss of human life” Mohan Kumar said . The autopsy of body conducted at Holenarasipura government hospital and handed over to relatives. We handed over body to relatives and also handed over cheque of ₹15 lakhs to family.