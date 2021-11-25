66 medical students, fully vaccinated, test Covid-19 positive in Karnataka college

At least 66 students studying in SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Karnataka's Dharwad have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) infection, reported news agency PTI on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, two hostels of the college have also been sealed, officials further told PTI.

Of the total 400 students studying in the college, about 300 have undergone Covid-19 testing so far, said the PTI report. Officials believe that the spread might be a result of a students' event held almost a week ago. They have also advised students to avoid attending programmes like marriage, functions, and cultural gatherings.

Also read | Hoshiarpur school closed after 3 students test positive for Covid-19

"....so far 66 students have tested positive. 300 students have been tested so far and the remaining 100 are also undergoing tests. By evening their results are also likely. Also, there are about 3,000 staff members, who will be tested. Those testing positive will be quarantined and given treatment," deputy commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said, according to PTI.

"We advise people to avoid events such as marriages and cultural events, or follow precautions such as use of masks, sanitisers, and maintaining distance among others if attending such events are unavoidable," Patil added.

He also informed the reporters that two hostels have been sealed and necessary food, medicines and other essential things are being provided there.

"Those who have tested positive will not be allowed to come out and those who are awaiting test results are also quarantined, so precautionary measures have been taken to avoid any further spread," he said, adding that everyone in the campus will be tested.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that all students as well as staff have been vaccinated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine but added the efforts are on to verify the records.