6-hour power outage in parts of Bengaluru this weekend; Check areas here

Karnataka capital Bengaluru is set to see some more power cuts this weekend as its electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the KTPCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - the sole distributor of Karnataka, are undertaking some maintenance projects.

These include transformer maintenance and jump replacement work, pipe laying, and Jalasiri water supply work. Most of these will be taken up between 10 am and 4 pm, and hence, power cuts might last for around six hours.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the BESCOM circles, divisions and areas that might be affected from the proposed power outages from Friday to Sunday.

Friday, November 18

BESCOM circle: Davanagere

BESCOM Division: Davanagere, Nelamangala

Affected areas: S S Layout A Block, MBA College road, Athani College, Officers Club and Basavanagudi Temple surrounding areas, Huskur Road, Telecom Layout Mylanahalli, Kanegowdanahalli, Basavanahalli, Islampura, Ananthapura, Byrnayakanahalli, Bolmaranahalli, Thyagadahalli, Kukkanahalli, Gollahalli, Byrashetti Halli, Gopalapura, Shyambhatarapalya, Thottigere, Huskur, Bethanagere, Bommashettihalli, Arjunabettahalli, Hyadal, Deganahalli and surrounding villages

Saturday, November 19

BESCOM circle: Davanagere

BESCOM Division: Davanagere, Nelamangala

Affected areas: B T Layout, K R Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, RTO Office, SMK Nagara, Shekarappa Nagara, Gujjari Line, T C Layout, Bamboo Bazar, Anekonda, Choudeswari Temple, Mahaveera Bhavana, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara M B Kere, Chaluvadi Kere, Apmc A, B, C and D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Show Room, SJM Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara, SPS Nagara, B N Layout, Basha Nagara 1st to 7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagara, B D Layout, SSM Nagara, Rajkumar Layout, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Koli Channappa, Davanagere Feeder Areas, Vani Rice Mill surrounding areas, Vidyanagara and its surrounding areas, Huskur Road, Telecom Layout Mylanahalli, Kanegowdanahalli, Basavanahalli, Islampura, Ananthapura, Byrnayakanahalli, Bolmaranahalli, Thyagadahalli, Kukkanahalli, Gollahalli, Byrashetti Halli, Gopalapura, Shyambhatarapalya, Thottigere, Huskur, Bethanagere, Bommashettihalli, Arjunabettahalli, Hyadal, Deganahalli and surrounding villages.

Sunday, November 20

BESCOM circle: Davanagere

BESCOM Division: Davanagere, Nelamangala

Affected areas: Huskur Road, Telecom Layout Mylanahalli, Kanegowdanahalli, Basavanahalli, Islampura, Ananthapura, Byrnayakanahalli, Bolmaranahalli, Thyagadahalli, Kukkanahalli, Gollahalli, Byrashetti Halli, Gopalapura, Shyambhatarapalya, Thottigere, Huskur, Bethanagere, Bommashettihalli, Arjunabettahalli, Hyadal, Deganahalli and surrounding villages, Industrial area surrounding.