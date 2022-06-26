7 foetuses found in Belagavi drain; postmortem ordered
The administration of Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Saturday said that the process for conducting the postmortem on the seven aborted embryos, found in a drain, has begun and that the findings will possibly be out on Monday or Tuesday, giving more clarity on if it is a case of female foeticide.
“The postmortem will be completed today but the report will be made available only on Monday or Tuesday. The police have to follow the due process which includes taking the opinion of gynaecologists and forensics,” said Dr Mahesh Kone, the district health officer (DHO) of Belagavi, about 500 kms from Bengaluru.
The updates come a day after the people of Mudalgi town in Belagavi were in for a shock as they saw several dead foetuses were put in canisters or glass jars and found in an open drain near the bus stop.
The district administration and police have already identified the medical facility responsible for the incident.
Kone said that Venkateshwara (Maternity) Hospital and its scanning centre have admitted that the embryos came from their facility. However, the hospital authorities have denied any wrongdoing on their part as they have claimed that most of the foetuses had congenital defects.
“They have said that all babies had congenital defects and would not have survived and we are investigating this. But the way it was disposed of is a punishable offence,” Kone said.
There were also reports that the foetuses were a few years old and were stored in the hospital which then asked its staff to dispose them of; foetuses were later found floating in the drain.
Kone said that only investigation will reveal if it was a case of sex determination, which is an offence in India.
Congress to go for collective leadership in Karnataka polls: Parameshwara
Senior Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara on Saturday said the party will face the state assembly polls scheduled for next year under a collective leadership. “Our (state) president D K Shivakumar has said it will be collective leadership...we will go (for polls) under collective leadership,” Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question whether Congress will face the 2023 assembly polls under Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader) or Shivakumar's leadership.
Kumaraswamy hits out at Karnataka government over renaming of BBMP wards
Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka on Saturday over the renaming of wards in Bengaluru during the delimitation process. Bommai had also announced the setting up of a commission to study the political representation of backward classes, headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala and retired IAS official CR Chikmath appointed as its member.
Three booked for trying to extort PMC official
PUNE The Pune Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three unknown persons for allegedly conducting a fake Anti-Corruption Bureau raid at the residence of Dattatraya Pawar, deputy director of the urban planning department of the Pune Municipal Corporation, on Saturday. The accused were intending to extort ₹5 lakh from the government official. Pawar has filed a police complaint at Warje – Malwadi police station on Saturday. Immediately they approached police.
Man held for stealing laptops, mobile phones from hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad
The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly stealing laptops and mobile phones from hospitals. The police recovered 7 laptops and 35 mobile phones worth ₹5.25 lakh from tVikas Sanjay Hagawane (30), a resident of Bhukum, Mulshi taluka The accused has been identified as Vikas Sanjay Hagawane (30), a resident of Bhukum, Mulshi taluka. Based on their complaint, police arrested the accused after checking CCTV footage. The police searched his house and found the laptops and mobile phones.
Pune family court orders woman to pay ₹25,000 per month alimony to former husband
After over four years of trial, a family court in Pune has directed a 78- year-old woman to pay monthly alimony of ₹25,000 to her estranged 83-year-old husband, who does not have a permanent source of income. The couple married in 1964 and the husband filed for divorce in 2018. When the woman had undergone illness, the petitioner took good care of her. Frustrated with her harassment, the petitioner filed for divorce in 2018.
