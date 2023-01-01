Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 77 cases booked for drunk and driving on New Year night in Bengaluru

Published on Jan 01, 2023 04:14 PM IST

To prevent road accidents, the cops set up multiple checkpoints in the city and caught people who were driving after getting drunk.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

The Bengaluru police announced that a total of 77 people were booked for drinking and driving on the New Year night. To prevent road accidents, the cops set up multiple checkpoints in the city and caught people who were driving after getting drunk.

MN Anucheth, Joint commissioner of police (Traffic) took to social media and wrote, “Of all the persons checked yesterday night for Drink and Drive, only 78 were booked for DD violation. Thank you #Bengalurians for driving responsibly! Wish you all a very happy, safe and prosperous New Year.”

The Bengaluru traffic police had warned residents not to indulge in drunk driving. The cops also announced frequent checks across all major locations in Bengaluru till January 1.

However, the cases booked on New Year night were less than the cases booked last week. During the Christmas week, 146 drunk driving cases were registered in Bengaluru.

Police also issued a statement last week that read, “Analysing the causes of the increasing number of fatal accidents in the city, there is a need to effectively curb this as the chances of accidents are significantly high due to drunk driving. Preventing accidents and maintaining the safety of road users is the basic duty of the traffic police and is our first priority. Hence, we are committed to prevent accidents in the city.”

Story Saved
