8 Bengaluru tourists rescued from partially-submerged vehicle in rain-hit Ooty

Fire and rescue services personnel freed eight tourists from Bengaluru who were stranded when their vehicle got stuck in stagnant rainwater near the Tamil Nadu Tourism Boat House here on Monday, said an official. Ooty: Firefighters rescue people stuck in a vehicle on a waterlogged road, following rains, in Ooty, Monday, May 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_20_2024_000369A)(PTI)

ALSO READ | Mixed bag of achievements for CM Siddaramaiah on completing one year in office

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Noticing the partially-submerged vehicle close to the boat house near the bus stand here, a few locals informed the fire department.

Immediately, personnel from the department rushed to the place and set free all eight persons trapped in the vehicle, Ooty Fire Station officer Premkumar said. The eight tourists were later lodged at a safe place.

ALSO READ | High-profile rave party busted at Bengaluru farm house, drugs seized

Their vehicle had to be tugged with the help of a rope and support from the public to pull it out of the water, he said. The Nilgiris district has been experiencing torrential rain since morning.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru kid, 12, eats ‘smoky paan’, undergoes surgery after hole in her stomach: Report

Incessant heavy rain for three hours inundated the Ooty Market, Boat House, and several low-lying areas. The continuous downpour also brought down the temperature in this popular hill station.