 ‘90 pc Vokkaliga voters will support PM Modi, Deve Gowda, there is no Congress’: R Ashoka | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘90 pc Vokkaliga voters will support PM Modi, Deve Gowda, there is no Congress’: R Ashoka

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Apr 13, 2024 10:56 AM IST

The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly and BJP leader, R Ashoka claimed support of the Vokkaliga community to the NDA in the upcoming LS elections.

The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly and BJP leader, R Ashoka claimed support of the Vokkaliga community to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

R Ashoka (PTI)
R Ashoka (PTI)

Reportedly, the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities are the two largest communities in Karnataka, with the Vokkaliga coming from South Karnataka and the Lingayat from North Karnataka.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ | BJP rebel leader Eshwarappa files nomination as independent from Karnataka's Shivamogga

"In this election, Modi factor works all over the Vokkaliga factor and Deve Gowda is the topmost leader in Karnataka for Vokkaliga, he is the icon of Vokkaliga. I think 90 per cent of Vokkaliga voters will vote for Modi and Deve Gowda, there is no Congress," the BJP leader said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Responding to senior leader Eshwarappa contesting against the BJP in Shivamogga as an independent candidate, Ashoka said, "I think Eshwarappa's issue has ended. He already told that he is contesting and the BJP will win in Shivamogga."

ALSO READ | ‘Constitution does allow such laws,’ Karnataka minister Parameshwara on UCC

Meanwhile, rebel BJP leader Eshwarappa filed his nomination as an Independent candidate on Friday from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, defying the party command.

The senior BJP leader is contesting the polls against the son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BY Raghvendra.

Eshwarappa had also hit out at the party for giving the Haveri seat to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and denying a ticket to his son, Kantesh Eshwarappa.

ALSO READ | Mamata attacks BJP for ‘propaganda’ over arrest of Bengaluru Cafe blast suspects

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD(S) fought together against the BJP. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD(S) won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘90 pc Vokkaliga voters will support PM Modi, Deve Gowda, there is no Congress’: R Ashoka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On