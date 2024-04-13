‘90 pc Vokkaliga voters will support PM Modi, Deve Gowda, there is no Congress’: R Ashoka

The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly and BJP leader, R Ashoka claimed support of the Vokkaliga community to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. R Ashoka (PTI)

Reportedly, the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities are the two largest communities in Karnataka, with the Vokkaliga coming from South Karnataka and the Lingayat from North Karnataka.

"In this election, Modi factor works all over the Vokkaliga factor and Deve Gowda is the topmost leader in Karnataka for Vokkaliga, he is the icon of Vokkaliga. I think 90 per cent of Vokkaliga voters will vote for Modi and Deve Gowda, there is no Congress," the BJP leader said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Responding to senior leader Eshwarappa contesting against the BJP in Shivamogga as an independent candidate, Ashoka said, "I think Eshwarappa's issue has ended. He already told that he is contesting and the BJP will win in Shivamogga."

Meanwhile, rebel BJP leader Eshwarappa filed his nomination as an Independent candidate on Friday from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, defying the party command.

The senior BJP leader is contesting the polls against the son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BY Raghvendra.

Eshwarappa had also hit out at the party for giving the Haveri seat to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and denying a ticket to his son, Kantesh Eshwarappa.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD(S) fought together against the BJP. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD(S) won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)