AAP women's wing files complaint against Priyank Kharge for ‘derogatory’ remark
The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, seeking action against former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge over his lewd remark that women seeking government jobs in the BJP-ruled state have to give sexual favours.
"MLA Priyank Kharge has spoken out against women during an event in Kalaburagi on August 12," Kushala Swamy, AAP's Bengaluru women's wing president, told reporters here.
"This is a bribe-based government (BJP) and young boys who want jobs and want to get a job, must pay a fee. He is making a sexist statement that girls must go to bed if they need work. This is a derogatory comment to job-seeking and employed women, and the Women's Commission should take strict action," she added.
Son of senior Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank in a press conference last week, called the BJP-led Karnataka government as a bribe-couch government.
"This government has become a 'Lancha-Mancha Sarkar.' If a woman from Karnataka wants a job, she will have to get on to the couch (Mancha in Kannada) and men can land a job only by paying a bribe (Lancha), Priyank had said, referring to Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation as Water Resources Minister, last year, for his alleged involvement in a sex-for-job scam.
Priyank's remark created a furor with the BJP government demanding an apology from the 43-year-old leader.
The AAP on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition parties in the state, with their women wing's president saying, "it is not new for leaders of BJP, Congress and JD(S) to make derogatory statements for their political benefits."
"However, Priyank, who belongs to a political family that has played a key role in the state's political history, has made this statement that has put a black mark on all women who have applied for government jobs," she said.
-
Declare Basti, eastern UP as drought-hit: BJP MP in letter to Yogi Adityanath
LUCKNOW: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harish Dewedi has asked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to declare Basti and eastern UP as drought-hit, the second UP leader to make the demand in view of deficient rainfall in large parts of the state. According to the India meteorological department data, Uttar Pradesh has received 45% less rainfall this monsoon till August 16.
-
MP minister Tulsiram Silawat, kin escape unhurt after truck rams into his car
A truck rammed into the official car of Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat in Dewas district of the state when he was travelling to Bhopal with his family members, but all of them escaped unhurt, a police official said. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday on Dewas Bypass road, he said. Police officials reached the spot after the accident and the driver of the truck was detained.
-
Amritsar IED seizure: Police probing terror angle, teams sent to different states to round up suspects
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of a sub-inspector in the Ranjit Avenue area, police on Wednesday said they have sent their teams to different states to arrest the suspects after getting some clues. Additional director general of police (ADGP), internal security, RN Dhoke said the IED weighed about 2.7kg and contained RDX. Sub inspector Dilbagh Singh's driver had noticed the explosive while cleaning the vehicle.
-
Jaipur woman, 32, set afire by relatives dies: Police
A 32-year-old woman allegedly set on fire by relatives over a financial dispute in Jaipur's Jamwaramgarh area succumbed tothe woman, Anita, 32'sr injuries on Wednesday, police said. Jamwaramgarh circle officer Shiv Kumar Bharadwaj said the woman, Anita, 32, gave a statement before her death, accusing 10 relatives including three women of setting her on fire on August 10. The relatives and Anita lived in the same neighbourhood. Four people were arrested in this case at the time.
-
Supertech twin towers: FIR against three former fire officers over issuing NOC
An FIR has been lodged against three former chief fire officers (CFOs) of Gautam Buddh Nagar over alleged irregularities in providing no objection certificate to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida. The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics