Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / AAP women's wing files complaint against Priyank Kharge for ‘derogatory’ remark

AAP women's wing files complaint against Priyank Kharge for ‘derogatory’ remark

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 02:43 PM IST
The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, seeking action against former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge over his lewd remark that women seeking government jobs in the BJP-ruled state have to give sexual favours.
Priyank Kharge, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's son, has come under fire for indicating that women have to give sexual favours in order to secure government jobs.(Twitter / @PriyankKharge)
Priyank Kharge, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's son, has come under fire for indicating that women have to give sexual favours in order to secure government jobs.(Twitter / @PriyankKharge)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, seeking action against former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge over his lewd remark that women seeking government jobs in the BJP-ruled state have to give sexual favours.

"MLA Priyank Kharge has spoken out against women during an event in Kalaburagi on August 12," Kushala Swamy, AAP's Bengaluru women's wing president, told reporters here.

"This is a bribe-based government (BJP) and young boys who want jobs and want to get a job, must pay a fee. He is making a sexist statement that girls must go to bed if they need work. This is a derogatory comment to job-seeking and employed women, and the Women's Commission should take strict action," she added.

Son of senior Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank in a press conference last week, called the BJP-led Karnataka government as a bribe-couch government.

"This government has become a 'Lancha-Mancha Sarkar.' If a woman from Karnataka wants a job, she will have to get on to the couch (Mancha in Kannada) and men can land a job only by paying a bribe (Lancha), Priyank had said, referring to Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation as Water Resources Minister, last year, for his alleged involvement in a sex-for-job scam.

Priyank's remark created a furor with the BJP government demanding an apology from the 43-year-old leader.

The AAP on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition parties in the state, with their women wing's president saying, "it is not new for leaders of BJP, Congress and JD(S) to make derogatory statements for their political benefits."

"However, Priyank, who belongs to a political family that has played a key role in the state's political history, has made this statement that has put a black mark on all women who have applied for government jobs," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka. politics bengaluru + 2 more
karnataka karnataka. politics bengaluru + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • IMD officials had earlier explained the deficient rainfall to the monsoon trough remaining south of its normal position through most of July and August (PTI)

    Declare Basti, eastern UP as drought-hit: BJP MP in letter to Yogi Adityanath

    LUCKNOW: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harish Dewedi has asked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to declare Basti and eastern UP as drought-hit, the second UP leader to make the demand in view of deficient rainfall in large parts of the state. According to the India meteorological department data, Uttar Pradesh has received 45% less rainfall this monsoon till August 16.

  • Tulsiram Silawat conducting an aerial survey after a breach in a wall of an under-constuction dam over Karam river was reported, at Kothida in Dhar district, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022.

    MP minister Tulsiram Silawat, kin escape unhurt after truck rams into his car

    A truck rammed into the official car of Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat in Dewas district of the state when he was travelling to Bhopal with his family members, but all of them escaped unhurt, a police official said. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday on Dewas Bypass road, he said. Police officials reached the spot after the accident and the driver of the truck was detained.

  • Punjab Police sub inspector Dilbagh Singh with the SUV under which the IED was planted in Amritsar. (HT Photo)

    Amritsar IED seizure: Police probing terror angle, teams sent to different states to round up suspects

    A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of a sub-inspector in the Ranjit Avenue area, police on Wednesday said they have sent their teams to different states to arrest the suspects after getting some clues. Additional director general of police (ADGP), internal security, RN Dhoke said the IED weighed about 2.7kg and contained RDX. Sub inspector Dilbagh Singh's driver had noticed the explosive while cleaning the vehicle.

  • Anita, 32, was initially admitted to a local hospital in Jamwaramgarh, a subdivision of Jaipur district, and later shifted to a larger hospital in Jaipur city. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Jaipur woman, 32, set afire by relatives dies: Police

    A 32-year-old woman allegedly set on fire by relatives over a financial dispute in Jaipur's Jamwaramgarh area succumbed tothe woman, Anita, 32'sr injuries on Wednesday, police said. Jamwaramgarh circle officer Shiv Kumar Bharadwaj said the woman, Anita, 32, gave a statement before her death, accusing 10 relatives including three women of setting her on fire on August 10. The relatives and Anita lived in the same neighbourhood. Four people were arrested in this case at the time.

  • A Caution board installed in front of the Supertech Twin towers ahead of its demolition at Noida’s Sector 93A on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

    Supertech twin towers: FIR against three former fire officers over issuing NOC

    An FIR has been lodged against three former chief fire officers (CFOs) of Gautam Buddh Nagar over alleged irregularities in providing no objection certificate to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida. The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow).

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out