Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously

  • Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 46.
Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (PTI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 07:52 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Karnataka government has decided to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar with the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

"State Government has decided to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously," Bommai said while addressing a condolence event organised at Palace Ground in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had urged the chief minister to recommend the name of Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri and consider the star for Karnataka Ratna.

"I request the CM to consider late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri, Karnataka Ratna and name an important name after him for people to remember him every day," Shivakumar had tweeted.

