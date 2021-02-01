IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Amid rumblings, 15 Karnataka BJP MLAs to meet party brass in Capital
The legislators have already held at least two rounds of meetings with party seniors. In picture - Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
The legislators have already held at least two rounds of meetings with party seniors. In picture - Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Amid rumblings, 15 Karnataka BJP MLAs to meet party brass in Capital

"We want to suggest how to bring the Narendra Modi model of government here as well which is not the case right now,” said a three-time legislator.
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST

Around 15 key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from Karnataka are likely to meet the party’s top brass in New Delhi in the first week of February to discuss changes in the functioning of the state government, ways to develop a second rung of leaders and end family-based politics, among other issues, three people aware of the development said.

The legislators, who form an important part of the ruling party, have already held at least two rounds of meetings with party seniors. They maintain changes are required to strengthen the Karnataka unit of party and rectify problems ahead of the 2023 state elections.

“We do not have any demands for ministerial berths...we are not going there to complain about the chief minister or his family. We want to suggest how to bring the Narendra Modi model of government here as well which is not the case right now,” said one three-time legislator, requesting anonymity.

The legislators are likely to meet BJP national president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation), BL Santosh, among other leaders.

The meetings come after a cabinet expansion and portfolio reshuffle carried out by chief minister BS Yediyurappa led to protests and criticism by those who were left out of the exercise. The 77-year-old politician is trying to douse one crisis after another to retain power.

Also read: Vaccination rate best in world in 1st 15 days, says PM Modi

With just two years to go before the elections, the persistent rattle, lack of ideology-based schemes, charges of corruption and factionalism within the government has spooked core party members, who are apprehensive of the impact of such developments on the party’s prospects.

“There is no social or regional equity in the cabinet and we want to seek equal opportunities for all workers,” said a second leader who too did not want to be named.

A Narayana, political analyst and faculty at Azim Premji University, said the group of legislators meeting the central leadership of the BJP clearly are not in favour of the chief minister.

“The BJP is dependent on a powerful bunch of people (turncoats) and any government that has no control over its MLAs cannot run according to party principles or the will of the chief minister,” Narayana said.

V Sunil Kumar, the BJP’s chief whip and legislator from Karkala, sent a letter to the state president on December 1 to convene a meeting of all legislators after allegations that the CM was focusing on turncoats ahead of the cabinet expansion.

Yediyurappa ceded to dissent from within a section of new entrants, leaving him vulnerable to “blackmail”, the party legislators cited above said.

They alleged that Yediyurappa had sidelined the old guard and prioritised turncoats whom he continues to reward for helping bring down the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition in 2019 and put him in power.

“The problem is that BJP was not given an absolute majority in the previous elections and those legislators who rejected the Congress and came to our party have to be placated...,” KS Eshwarappa, the rural development and panchayat raj minister said.

The government is also under pressure from the opposition over its alleged non-performance, inadequate flood relief work, farm laws, amendments to industrial and labour laws and the resurfacing of corruption charges against the government.

“The government itself was formed on unethical lines with money and blackmail and hence their foundation is weak....The state is suffering and limping along,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, former Congress state president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bs yeddyurappa bharatiya janata party karnataka
app
Close
The legislators have already held at least two rounds of meetings with party seniors. In picture - Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
The legislators have already held at least two rounds of meetings with party seniors. In picture - Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Amid rumblings, 15 Karnataka BJP MLAs to meet party brass in Capital

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST
"We want to suggest how to bring the Narendra Modi model of government here as well which is not the case right now,” said a three-time legislator.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news

BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The victory came even as JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda refused to attend the President’s joint address in protest against the BJP-backed farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabinet Minister ST Somashekar, Lok Sabha MP Umesh Jadhav and other leaders worship a cow after the anti-cattle slaughter bill passed in the Lower House, at BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, December 2020. (ANI)
Cabinet Minister ST Somashekar, Lok Sabha MP Umesh Jadhav and other leaders worship a cow after the anti-cattle slaughter bill passed in the Lower House, at BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, December 2020. (ANI)
bengaluru news

JD(S) to back BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter bill in Karnataka

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Prabhu B Chauhan, Karnataka’s minister for animal husbandry, said that the government aims to get this bill passed in during this session
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
bengaluru news

CM Yediyurappa braces for stormy Karnataka assembly session

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:55 AM IST
The session follows the unrest within Yediyurappa’s Cabinet. Several leaders of the ruling BJP have publicly expressed their displeasure for either being overlooked or allocated undesirable portfolios
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case involved charges of criminal conspiracy and forgery of documents purported to have been issued by complainant Alam Pasha in 2012, during Yediyurappa’s first term as chief minister.(PTI)
The case involved charges of criminal conspiracy and forgery of documents purported to have been issued by complainant Alam Pasha in 2012, during Yediyurappa’s first term as chief minister.(PTI)
bengaluru news

SC stays arrest of Yediyurappa in 2012 forgery case

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bangalore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:31 AM IST
  • A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, also stayed the arrest of former state industries minister Murugesh Nirani, who was a co-accused in the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A family dressed in personnel protective suits walk towards security gates after checking in their baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(AP File Photo)
A family dressed in personnel protective suits walk towards security gates after checking in their baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(AP File Photo)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru Airport to reduce operations during Aero India show

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The airport on Wednesday said it was working with airlines and the Indian Air Force to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
bengaluru news

After four years, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala freed from jail

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The 66-year-old is likely to stay in the hospital until she is declared free of Covid-19, according to her advocate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarogya Setu application.(AP)
Aarogya Setu application.(AP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka HC bars Centre from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:20 PM IST
  • The Central government launched Aarogya Setu app last year in April in a bid to track Covid-19 infections and check its spread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa makes more changes in Cabinet to contain dissent

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The differences due to the Cabinet expansion exercise have added to the growing divide within the BJP and put Yediyurappa on the backfoot
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
bengaluru news

Sasikala stable but still in ICU, say hospital authorities

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Sasikala has been serving a four-year prison sentence in connection with a disproportionate assets case after she was found guilty by the Supreme Court
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a vial at a free drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, U.S. January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a vial at a free drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, U.S. January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
bengaluru news

Karnataka govt withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:24 PM IST
In an earlier circular dated January 22, the state government said that staff members of all airports will be considered as the frontline workers and will thus be eligible for the vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CM on Sunday said that he's statement was misquoted and mentioned that he had not said that he would legalise the illegal quarries.(ANI)
The CM on Sunday said that he's statement was misquoted and mentioned that he had not said that he would legalise the illegal quarries.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Illegal mining should be stopped across Karnataka, says Yediyurappa

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Yediyurappa's made the comment after his earlier statement asking unauthorised miners to apply for regularisation triggered a major political slugfest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria hospital for a scan from Bowring hospital after her health deteriorated in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_21_2021_000085B)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria hospital for a scan from Bowring hospital after her health deteriorated in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_21_2021_000085B)(PTI)
bengaluru news

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The symptoms have reduced and she is now stable, authorities at Victoria Hospital where Sasikala is being treated said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
They have been asked to ensure that all the staff members at Airports received the Covid-19 vaccine as per the existing protocol.(ANI)
They have been asked to ensure that all the staff members at Airports received the Covid-19 vaccine as per the existing protocol.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Airport staff to be inoculated for Covid-19

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Commissioner Health and Family Welfare Service, Government of Karnataka issued a circular to this effect on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yediyurappa’s fire fighting may have prevented an imminent explosion of dissent but simmering tensions are likely to play out in the near future that could make life more difficult for the chief minister.(PTI)
Yediyurappa’s fire fighting may have prevented an imminent explosion of dissent but simmering tensions are likely to play out in the near future that could make life more difficult for the chief minister.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa reshuffles cabinet to contain dissent

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:51 AM IST
The changes were made less than a day after his government distributed and reshuffled several portfolios to newly inducted ministers who were sworn in on January 13 .
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP