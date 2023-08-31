‘Holds no constitutional position’: Amit Malviya on Rahul Gandhi launching Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for launching the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka despite not being an MP from the state and accused him of reducing chief minister Siddaramaiah to being a “bystander”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge during the inauguration of the Karnataka Government's Gruha Laxmi scheme. (PTI)

Malviya took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to attack Gandhi by saying that he insulted the people of Karnataka. “Rahul Gandhi launching Gruh Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka, while Siddaramaiah, an elected CM, was reduced to being a bystander, is an insult to the people of the State.”

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme was launched on Tuesday by the Karnataka government in the presence of state leaders as well as Rahul Gandhi and party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

With a click on a tablet, Gandhi transferred the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Calling Gandhi “just an MP”, Malviya further said that he held no constitution position to inaugurate the scheme.

He said, “Rahul Gandhi holds no constitutional position, is just a MP, that too not from Karnataka. This is mockery of an elected Govt.”

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme will provide cash assistance of ₹2,000 a month to about 11 million female heads of households in the state. The scheme is one of the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the assembly elections held in May.

According to the Karnataka government, around 1.9 crore women in the state have registered for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme from over 55,000 panchayats in the state. This is also reportedly one of the largest women centric welfare schemes in the country.

The Karnataka government also introduced a WhatsApp chatbot for people of the state to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme without any outdoor hassles.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of working for billionaires

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi government, alleging it only works for a few billionaires of this country.

“The government in Delhi only works for two or three billionaires who are their close friends. Our five schemes in Karnataka are introduced for poor and underprivileged people of the state. Our idea is to make governments work for the people of the country and not for the billionaires,” he added.

The Congress MP also said that the state government was focused on empowering women across the state.

“If you observe our poll promises here in Karnataka, four out of five schemes are made for women. Our government is committed to empowering women in the state and their welfare is our priority. If the Congress party and its leaders say something, we will do it at any cost.”

