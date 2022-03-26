Amit Shah to visit Bengaluru next week, will he sound 2023 poll bugle?
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Karnataka next week on April 1.
- After BJP’s victory in assembly elections in four states, his visit raises many questions in the political circles.
Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Karnataka next week has raised speculations about whether he will be kicking off BJP's poll campaign for 2023 elections scheduled next year. The reports are trickling a day after BJP's top brass and Chief Ministers assembled for Yogi Adithyanath's swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow.
Shah is also said to be taking part in the 116th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swami at the Siddaganga Mutt, a prominent Lingayat religious institution in the southern state. The mutt is known to have been former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's safety net, whenever he was in a crisis.
According to reports, Bommai and the state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel are expected to hold private discussions ahead of Shah's visit, with some party functionaries also to attend. It is also being said that the change in guard in the party is likely to come up for discussion during his visit in the state.
Shah, also being the country’s first Cooperation Minister, is most likely also going to participate in a mega event organized by Karnataka Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.
BJP ministers are reportedly abuzz about his visit, and curious about whether he will give a green signal for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet reshuffle, and for the list of nominees for boards and corporations.
It had so happened that, in a supporting stand, Shah had asserted that the next assembly polls will be fought under the incumbent CM Bommai soon after he had taken charge.
Now, after BJP's victory in assembly elections in four states under the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah himself, and the chief ministerial candidate, it is likely that Shah may chalk out a similar strategy with Bommai.
