Apple phones to be built in new 300 acre factory in Karnataka, CM says it will create one lakh jobs

Apple phones would be built in a new 300 acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Basavaraj S Bommai Twitter)(HT_PRINT)

Foxconn, an Apple Inc. partner, and Karnataka government signed a letter of intent on Friday to establish the manufacturing facility within a period of five years.

Apple phones to be built in a new 300 acre factory in Karnataka, tweeted Chandrasekhar.

Bommai said: "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka".

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) led by its chairman Young Liu was taken to inspect the location near Bengaluru International Airport for setting up an Apple phone manufacturing unit.

Welcoming the Foxconn's move, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) said this demonstrates that the policies and endeavour of the Government of India is focused towards electronics production in the country.

The aim is to accrue an accelerated pace in this sector to meet the growing domestic and global consumption, it said.

"Generating 100,000 jobs being created also clearly demonstrates the spirit of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and the wealth and impact it will create in society," it added.