Armed intruder breaks into Bengaluru pub, loots cash and destroys CCTV cameras: Report

A daring robbery took place in northern Bengaluru early Monday morning, when an unidentified man, allegedly armed with a pistol, broke into a popular brewery and made off with a substantial sum of cash, Deccan Herald reported. The suspect gained entry by breaking open the brewery’s back door and then proceeded to the office located on the third floor.

According to the report, police officials confirmed the incident occurred at the Geometry Brewery and Kitchen near Malleswaram, between 3.30 am and 4 am.

The suspect gained entry by breaking open the brewery’s back door and then proceeded to the office located on the third floor. There, he stole between ₹50,000 to 60,000 in cash and damaged several CCTV cameras in the process.

The alarm was raised when the brewery’s security guard, who was reportedly threatened by the suspect, alerted authorities via the 112 helpline. The security guard claimed that the man showed a weapon that appeared to be a pistol before forcing him to retreat. In a state of fear, the guard locked the brewery's doors as the robber continued his heist.

Police teams, including a Quick Response Team (QRT), swiftly arrived at the scene. However, by the time they conducted a thorough search of the premises, the suspect had already fled. The exact manner in which he escaped remains unclear, as no evidence was found to indicate how the man left the area unnoticed, the report further added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Saidulu Adavath, visited the site shortly after the incident. He assured the public that an official case would be filed and that a full investigation would be launched to apprehend the suspect.

The police are now reviewing the limited footage from the damaged CCTV cameras and seeking additional leads from nearby areas to track down the assailant.

