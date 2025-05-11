Menu Explore
Bengaluru teen dies after tree branch falls on scooter in Devanahalli

ByHT News Desk
May 11, 2025 03:22 PM IST

A 15-year-old boy died and his father was injured when a tree branch fell on their scooter in Vijayapura, Devanahalli. 

In a tragic incident on Saturday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy lost his life and his father sustained serious injuries when a large tree branch fell on their scooter in Vijayapura, Devanahalli.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm.
The deceased has been identified as M Varun, a resident of the area. His father, Muralidhar, a weaver by profession, was riding the gearless scooter with Varun as pillion when the accident occurred.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm on the Vijayapura-Devanahalli main road. "The incident took place when the two were riding on Muralidhar's gearless scooter on Vijayapura-Devanahalli main road around 12.30pm," a police officer said.

More details awaited.

(Also Read: Who is Dr Ramarao, Kannadiga behind India's Akash system that thwarted Pakistan missiles)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru teen dies after tree branch falls on scooter in Devanahalli
