Bengaluru teen dies after tree branch falls on scooter in Devanahalli
A 15-year-old boy died and his father was injured when a tree branch fell on their scooter in Vijayapura, Devanahalli.
In a tragic incident on Saturday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy lost his life and his father sustained serious injuries when a large tree branch fell on their scooter in Vijayapura, Devanahalli.
The deceased has been identified as M Varun, a resident of the area. His father, Muralidhar, a weaver by profession, was riding the gearless scooter with Varun as pillion when the accident occurred.
According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm on the Vijayapura-Devanahalli main road. "The incident took place when the two were riding on Muralidhar's gearless scooter on Vijayapura-Devanahalli main road around 12.30pm," a police officer said.
More details awaited.
