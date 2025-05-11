Bengaluru teen dies after tree branch falls on scooter in Devanahalli

In a tragic incident on Saturday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy lost his life and his father sustained serious injuries when a large tree branch fell on their scooter in Vijayapura, Devanahalli. According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm.

The deceased has been identified as M Varun, a resident of the area. His father, Muralidhar, a weaver by profession, was riding the gearless scooter with Varun as pillion when the accident occurred.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm on the Vijayapura-Devanahalli main road. "The incident took place when the two were riding on Muralidhar's gearless scooter on Vijayapura-Devanahalli main road around 12.30pm," a police officer said.

More details awaited.

