As Rahul Gandhi wraps up Bharat Jodo in Karnataka, a message from leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has wrapped up the Karnataka leg of the party's foot march - the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress MP is now in Telangana. On the 46th day of the march, he kicked off the day from the Yermarus village in Karnataka’s Raichur district on Sunday morning and then entered Telangana at Gudebellur of Mahabubnagar district.

Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar thanked the people of Karnataka for making Bharat Jodo Yatra, a grand success in the state. In a series of tweets, former chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote, “I thank everyone for making #BharatJodoYatra a successful padayatra in Karnataka. The yatra was beyond just any one caste, class or party. It was a true reflection of united India. Children, students, youth, women, senior citizens, labourers, artists, soldiers, writers, activists and many more participated in #BharatJodoYatra to add meaning to it. (Sic)”

The senior leader also said that the state is always grateful to Rahul Gandhi for letting people know the importance of unity in diversity. “Karnataka is always grateful to Shri @RahulGandhi for spreading the need for 'Unity in Diversity' to build a strong nation. This is quite contradictory to @BJP4India's Divide & Rule policy”, added Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar too expressed his gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for standing with the people of Karnataka and wished him the best for the rest of the foot march. DK Shivakumar tweeted, “Thank you for your love, support and encouragement for the people of Karnataka. Wishing you all the best for the next leg of #BharatJodoYatra.”

