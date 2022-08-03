At Siddaramaiah's birthday bash, Rahul Gandhi says BJP harmful for Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended the birthday celebrations of Karnataka former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Devangere in Karnataka. Stating that the Karnataka congress is completely united, Gandhi said he shares a special bond with Siddaramaiah.
“I don't usually attend birthday celebrations. I've come here because I share a special bond with Siddaramaiah. Not only do I like him as a person, but I also share his views. I share his compassion for the poor and the weak. I also appreciate how he ran the government of Karnataka when he was CM and he gave direction to the people of Karnataka. He had a vision for. It was premised on the idea of fairness for all. That's completely different from what we see today in the BJP government,” he said.
He said the current BJP government is harmful to the harmony of Karnataka. “While the Congress government united the people and created harmony in the state, the BJP is dividing people and spreading hatred in this beautiful state. People from the United States say that Karnataka has never faced the violence it is facing today. They also say that the state was in complete harmony when Congress was in power in Karnataka. They also say that harmony and peace are very important to do business in the state. This is only possible if the Congress government in Karnataka comes back to power,” he added.
Stating that the BJP is colonising the state, Gandhi said, “We believe in the culture, the language, and the tradition of Karnataka. All these are fundamentals for the future of India. The BJP only wants to colonize Karnataka with one idea.”
Later, Gandhi visited Chitradurga's Murugarajendra mutt and took the blessings of Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
Karnataka BJP unit called Gandhi a ‘seasoned Hindu’ who visits mutts only ahead of elections.
Employee, her boyfriend dupe TV actor Parul Gulati
Mumbai: 29-year-old TV and Punjabi films actor Parul Gulati, who also owns a hair wig manufacturing company, has filed a complaint against hGulati'sassistant after she was alerted by a client that she was robbing her. Gulati, informed police that she owns a company named Nish Hair, situated at Yari Road at Versova in Andheri West, and had several women employees working for her.
Hindu Yuva Vahini dissolved for revamp; to help BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), launched by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002, is set to get restructured and spread its footprints from the traditional base of eastern UP to the western part of the state in order to assist the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an HYV leader said on condition of anonymity. The decision to restructure HYV was taken during Adityanath's visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday.
Siddaramaiah birthday bash: Ex-CM treats the first piece of ‘unity’ cake to DKS
The grand birthday bash of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah has kickstarted with a unity cake being cut in Devangere on Tuesday night. In a video that went viral, Siddaramaiah and the current KPCC working president DK Shivakumar were seen standing next to each other. Siddaramaiah cut the cake and offered the first piece to Shivakumar. Rahul Gandhi will visit Chitradurga's Murugarajendra Mutt in the state after this.
Haryana man thrashes health workers for vaccinating his daughter, nabbed
A man was nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and beating health workers for administering doses of anti-measles vaccine to Harun's two daughter who were brought to the immunisation centre by health worker Nirmal Yadav's mother, police said. Earlier, the police had said Covid-19 vaccine was administered. A driver by profession, Harun, was nabbed on Wednesday. During questioning he confessed to his crime.
Chana vendor duped by frauds posing as army officers
Mumbai A 45-year-old vendor, who sells chana in a stall outside Breach Candy Hospital on the Bhulabhai Desai road at Cumballa Hill, was cheated to the tune of ₹16,400 by frauds posing as army officers. The vendor, Ravindra Achhelal Pal, a resident of Banganga tank locality, informed the Malabar Hill police that on July 25 he got a call from a person named Rahul, who claimed to be the purchase officer of the Indian Army.
