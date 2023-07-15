Autos exclusively for Bengaluru's Namma metro users. What is Metro Mitra app? Details

After the success of Namma Yatri app, Bengaluru’s auto drivers’ clan has come up with another mobility app called Metro Mitra. The app will go to trial on Monday, and it is expected to enhance the last mile connectivity in the IT capital. The auto fares in the app will strictly follow the government fixed auto fares and make the metro access hassle free to its users..(HT PHOTO)

Also Read - Karnataka auto union seeks ban on bike taxis, accuses govt of neglect

What is Metro Mitra?

Bengaluru’s Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) has joined hands with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and created an app which will help the Namma metro commuters to book auto rides using Metro Mitra. Unlike other aggregator apps, Metro Mitra is exclusively for metro users and will be available from and to all the metro stations in Bengaluru.

The auto fares in the app will strictly follow the government fixed auto fares and make the metro access hassle free to its users. The app is likely to be launched in the mid of August.

How does it work?

Under the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) model, commuters can book the auto ride from and to the metro station, while purchasing the ticket from BMRCL app or through its WhatsApp chatbot feature. The commuter needs to enter his/her destination in the app and an estimated fare shows up immediately. A designated auto from the ‘Metro mitra zone’ will be assigned to the commuter after or before his metro ride.

In November last year, ARDU launched Namma Yatri app, as a competition to Ola, Uber and Rapido. The app turned out to be a massive hit after it saw record downloads and user base, which further explained the need of regulation on auto rickshaw price quotes in Karnataka’s capital.