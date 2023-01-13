Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bajrang Dal member found dead in river in Karnataka

Bajrang Dal member found dead in river in Karnataka

Published on Jan 13, 2023 01:25 PM IST

The deceased is a Goraksha Pramukh of the Bajrang Dal local unit and was found in the Netravathi river at Panemangaluru in Dakshina Kannada.

Police suspect that the death was due to an accident.
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A body of a 38-year-old man was found in the Netravathi river at Panemangaluru in Dakshina Kannada, police said on Thursday.

The deceased is identified as Rajesh Poojary, a resident of Sajipa in the district.

According to the officials, the deceased is a Goraksha Pramukh of the Bajrang Dal local unit.

Immediately locals informed the Bantwal Town police after a two-wheeler was also found abandoned on the bridge of Panemangaluru in the morning.

As per police, prima facie, it is suspected that Rajesh Poojary was riding his two-wheeler in Sajipa when a vehicle collided with his two-wheeler leading him to fall into the Netravati river.

"Police have registered a case at Bantwala town Police Station regarding the matter," said police Superintendent, Rishikesh Sonawane.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited.

Friday, January 13, 2023
