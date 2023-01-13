Bajrang Dal member found dead in river in Karnataka
The deceased is a Goraksha Pramukh of the Bajrang Dal local unit and was found in the Netravathi river at Panemangaluru in Dakshina Kannada.
A body of a 38-year-old man was found in the Netravathi river at Panemangaluru in Dakshina Kannada, police said on Thursday.
The deceased is identified as Rajesh Poojary, a resident of Sajipa in the district.
According to the officials, the deceased is a Goraksha Pramukh of the Bajrang Dal local unit.
Immediately locals informed the Bantwal Town police after a two-wheeler was also found abandoned on the bridge of Panemangaluru in the morning.
As per police, prima facie, it is suspected that Rajesh Poojary was riding his two-wheeler in Sajipa when a vehicle collided with his two-wheeler leading him to fall into the Netravati river.
"Police have registered a case at Bantwala town Police Station regarding the matter," said police Superintendent, Rishikesh Sonawane.
Police's investigation into this matter is underway.
Further information is awaited.
