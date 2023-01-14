Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bajrang Dal worker found dead: Police

Bajrang Dal worker found dead: Police

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 12:23 AM IST

The case come to the fore after local residents found an abandoned bike on the old bridge of Panemangaluru and alerted the police.

A Bajrang Dal worker’s body was found in the Netravati river in Bantwal taluk of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. (Agencies/Representative use)
A Bajrang Dal worker’s body was found in the Netravati river in Bantwal taluk of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. (Agencies/Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

A Bajrang Dal worker’s body was found in the Netravati river in Bantwal taluk of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday morning, police said on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as 38-year-old Rajesh Pujari S, resident of Sajipa in Bantwal taluk.

The case come to the fore after local residents found an abandoned bike on the old bridge of Panemangaluru and alerted the police. The police launched a search operation and found Pujari’s body from the river, an official in the know of the matter said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem to find the “exact cause” behind the death.

“A two-wheeler was found near the bridge at night and the police started a search with the help of the fire brigade and local residents. During the search, Rajesh Pujari’s body was found in the river,” the police official said, requesting anonymity.

The police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) in connection with the matter at the Bantwal town police station, the official said.

“Further investigation is underway and we are awaiting the autopsy results to find the exact cause of the death,” the police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out