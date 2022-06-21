Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Banana prices skyrocket in Bengaluru; Here's why
  • If bananas are a staple for you, prepare for bad news because prices have spiked in Bengaluru - to 100 a kilogram, with the Yelakki type of banana being the most expensive.
Bananas are costing a fortune in Karnataka capital Bengaluru.(Pixabay)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 06:24 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bananas are the new tomatoes in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, costing up to 90 per kg in retail markets. This is reportedly because there is a supply crunch in the market after several farmers gave up on their crops as they had earned very low prices over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Krishi Marata Vahini, the state-run online agricultural marketing information system, rates for various types of bananas, as of June 20 and 21 are listed below in the table.

Market prices for bananas in various districts of Karnataka as of June 20 and 21.
Market prices for bananas in various districts of Karnataka as of June 20 and 21.

The yelakki type of banana in Bengaluru costs around 65 per kg in wholesale markets, while the same costs up to 90 per kg in retail markets, including HOPCOMS.

Independent sellers and distributors in shopping malls and online commercial spaces are reportedly selling bananas for 100 a kg. A report by The Hindu said that the spike in prices will continue for at least the next six months as arrivals in the markets have taken a drastic hit.

However, other types of bananas had more economical prices. The robusta variety is said to be priced between 20 and 23 per kg, while the nendra variety was 55 to 60 a kg, and the chandra type cost 40 to Rs. 45.

Read: How the rising temperature is making your tomatoes costlier

The supply crunch in the crop is expected to continue at least until the next year as a fresh round of cultivation is only set to begin at around that time.

Recently, Bengaluru was one of the metropolitan cities where tomatoes were the costliest as there is a short supply after the scorching summer heat caused a major drop in yield. Tomatoes in Bengaluru cost a staggering 95 per kilogram, which is higher than that in nearly all other metro cities.

Also Read: At Rs. 100 per kg, tomato prices skyrocket in Bengaluru: Here's why

 

karnataka. bengaluru
