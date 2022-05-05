How the rising temperature is making your tomatoes costlier
- Unpredictably high temperatures and intense heatwaves have caused a major drop in tomato yield, leading to skyrocketing tomato prices, while supply shortage raises prices further.
Prices of tomatoes, among other crops have skyrocketed amid spiking temperatures and a short supply in the market. A kilo of tomatoes cost between ₹75 and ₹80 in retail, as the yield produced in neighbouring states like Maharashtra has dropped over the last few weeks, hitting the supply chain. This will have a knockdown effect with dishes which use tomatoes in restaurants like sambar or rasam could get costlier.
Reports said the crop costs between Rs. 62 and Rs. 64 in Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) outlets. The of tomatoes had dropped to a mere Rs. 2-3 a kilo last month, due to which many tomato farmers dropped the crop and had to endure wastage as they could not take on travel and transport expenses when they earned only a meagre amount in return.
As the supply stopped coming from farmers, demand for the home staple rose sharply, causing the sharp spike in prices now. Karnataka gets most of its tomatoes from places like Nasik and Latur in Maharashtra, while the Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Doddaballapur, Tiptur, Tumakuru, Mulbagal, KGF, Chintamani, Sidlaghatta and some parts of Bengaluru rural district grow tomatoes regionally.
The spike in prices has not only affected buyers in the state, but also export businesses. Buyers in abroad are looking elsewhere to get their tomatoes for cheaper rates while India's farmers have to tackle demand within the country as well.
After tomato prices shot up by Rs. 10 within one day and is reaching Rs. 80 per kilo, many homes and hotels are choosing to skip the crop from their menus and diet plans. As hotel chains cannot do away without tomatoes, they are reportedly contemplating the idea of hiking prices for a few dishes they serve, like sambhar, rasam and other dishes that are made with tomatoes as the main ingredient.
A Hopcoms official told a news website that prices hitting Rs. 50 to Rs. 55 in April - May is normal, however, they might touch Rs. 80 per kilo soon, which is concerning. He added that tomato prices may continue to rise for the next two to three months as tomatoes take three months to ripen and the market is stretched with short supply, waiting for a fresh batch to come in.
