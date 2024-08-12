Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.23 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 13, 2024 27.69 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 28.85 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 28.44 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 28.96 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 27.83 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 26.85 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 27.1 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Light rain Chennai 31.51 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.05 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.69 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.99 °C Light rain Delhi 34.21 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 12, 2024, is 26.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.23 °C and 28.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.4 °C and 29.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 8.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.