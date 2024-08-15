Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.22 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 16, 2024 29.1 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 27.63 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 28.12 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 27.74 °C Overcast clouds August 20, 2024 27.5 °C Overcast clouds August 21, 2024 28.52 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 26.71 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.17 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 31.53 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.47 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.76 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 15, 2024, is 27.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.22 °C and 30.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.48 °C and 30.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 67.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

