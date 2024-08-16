Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.8 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 17, 2024 28.45 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 28.15 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 27.39 °C Light rain August 20, 2024 27.85 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 26.3 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 20.36 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 25.58 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 29.28 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.78 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 32.92 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 16, 2024, is 28.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.8 °C and 30.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 29.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.