Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 20, 2024 28.57 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 26.31 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 25.96 °C Overcast clouds August 23, 2024 26.51 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 25.96 °C Overcast clouds August 25, 2024 21.53 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 19.61 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 19, 2024, is 27.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 30.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.64 °C and 31.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024

