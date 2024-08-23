Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 24, 2024 26.57 °C Overcast clouds August 25, 2024 25.55 °C Overcast clouds August 26, 2024 25.29 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 21.79 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 25.66 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 25.33 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 25.28 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 23, 2024, is 25.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.07 °C and 27.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 17.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

