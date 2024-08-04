Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.24 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 5, 2024 25.8 °C Moderate rain August 6, 2024 26.51 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 23.03 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 25.74 °C Light rain August 9, 2024 26.54 °C Light rain August 10, 2024 26.91 °C Light rain August 11, 2024 27.06 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain Chennai 33.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.76 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 4, 2024, is 25.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.24 °C and 27.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.8 °C and 27.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

