Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.36 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 16, 2024, is 23.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.36 °C and 25.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.87 °C and 22.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 169.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Bangalore weather update on December 16, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 17, 202423.61Overcast clouds
December 18, 202422.17Overcast clouds
December 19, 202422.72Overcast clouds
December 20, 202424.67Light rain
December 21, 202426.46Light rain
December 22, 202425.62Light rain
December 23, 202425.56Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.74 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.88 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.76 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.61 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.55 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad22.7 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.16 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

