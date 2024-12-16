Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.36 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.87 °C and 22.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 169.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 17, 2024 23.61 Overcast clouds December 18, 2024 22.17 Overcast clouds December 19, 2024 22.72 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 24.67 Light rain December 21, 2024 26.46 Light rain December 22, 2024 25.62 Light rain December 23, 2024 25.56 Light rain

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.88 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.76 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.61 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.55 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.16 °C Sky is clear

