Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.7 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 22, 2024, is 25.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.7 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.57 °C and 26.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.57 °C and 26.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|25.12
|Few clouds
|December 24, 2024
|25.59
|Light rain
|December 25, 2024
|25.22
|Light rain
|December 26, 2024
|24.89
|Light rain
|December 27, 2024
|24.52
|Light rain
|December 28, 2024
|23.81
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|23.90
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy