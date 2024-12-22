Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.7 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.57 °C and 26.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days: Bangalore weather update on December 22, 2024 The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 22, 2024, is 25.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.7 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.57 °C and 26.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 91.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 25.12 Few clouds December 24, 2024 25.59 Light rain December 25, 2024 25.22 Light rain December 26, 2024 24.89 Light rain December 27, 2024 24.52 Light rain December 28, 2024 23.81 Light rain December 29, 2024 23.90 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.