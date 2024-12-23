Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.18 °C, check weather forecast for December 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 23, 2024, is 24.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.18 °C and 26.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.37 °C and 27.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 24, 2024
|24.26
|Light rain
|December 25, 2024
|25.48
|Light rain
|December 26, 2024
|25.65
|Few clouds
|December 27, 2024
|22.64
|Light rain
|December 28, 2024
|22.14
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|24.20
|Scattered clouds
|December 30, 2024
|25.11
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
