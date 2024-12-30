Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 30, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.61 °C and 26.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days: Bangalore weather update on December 30, 2024 The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 30, 2024, is 23.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.99 °C and 26.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.61 °C and 26.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 31, 2024 23.72 Scattered clouds January 1, 2025 25.21 Broken clouds January 2, 2025 24.86 Broken clouds January 3, 2025 24.63 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 24.59 Broken clouds January 5, 2025 23.81 Scattered clouds January 6, 2025 22.82 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.93 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.96 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 21.83 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.7 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.