Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 30, 2024, is 23.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.99 °C and 26.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.61 °C and 26.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Bangalore weather update on December 30, 2024
Bangalore weather update on December 30, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 31, 202423.72Scattered clouds
January 1, 202525.21Broken clouds
January 2, 202524.86Broken clouds
January 3, 202524.63Broken clouds
January 4, 202524.59Broken clouds
January 5, 202523.81Scattered clouds
January 6, 202522.82Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.41 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata24.6 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.93 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.96 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad21.83 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.7 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

