Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.8 °C, check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 11, 2025, is 23.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.8 °C and 26.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:09 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.84 °C and 27.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 23.76 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 24.53 Overcast clouds January 14, 2025 25.54 Overcast clouds January 15, 2025 24.82 Overcast clouds January 16, 2025 24.76 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 24.28 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 24.59 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



