Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.82 °C, check weather forecast for June 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 11, 2024 27.35 °C Broken clouds June 12, 2024 27.43 °C Light rain June 13, 2024 27.28 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 26.9 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 28.16 °C Heavy intensity rain June 16, 2024 22.1 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 20.91 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 38.5 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 33.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.32 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.56 °C Light rain Delhi 42.21 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 10, 2024, is 25.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.82 °C and 27.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 28.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

