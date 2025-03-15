Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.61 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 15, 2025, is 28.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.61 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.03 °C and 34.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 95.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 16, 2025 28.71 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 31.53 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 31.28 Broken clouds March 19, 2025 32.04 Broken clouds March 20, 2025 32.94 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 31.03 Few clouds March 22, 2025 30.95 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.28 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.22 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.56 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 31.32 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.81 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 33.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.73 °C Broken clouds



