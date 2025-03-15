Menu Explore
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.61 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 15, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 15, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 15, 2025, is 28.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.61 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Bangalore weather update on March 15, 2025
Bangalore weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.03 °C and 34.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 95.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 16, 202528.71Sky is clear
March 17, 202531.53Sky is clear
March 18, 202531.28Broken clouds
March 19, 202532.04Broken clouds
March 20, 202532.94Sky is clear
March 21, 202531.03Few clouds
March 22, 202530.95Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.28 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata33.22 °C Few clouds
Chennai30.56 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru31.32 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad35.81 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad33.92 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.73 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

