Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.63 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 18, 2025, is 30.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.63 °C and 34.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.24 °C and 33.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.63 °C and 34.59 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 77.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 19, 2025
|30.11
|Scattered clouds
|March 20, 2025
|30.53
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|29.97
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|30.71
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|31.06
|Light rain
|March 24, 2025
|31.25
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|30.55
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.