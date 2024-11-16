Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.74 °C, check weather forecast for November 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 17, 2024 25.66 °C Overcast clouds November 18, 2024 24.63 °C Broken clouds November 19, 2024 24.67 °C Scattered clouds November 20, 2024 24.13 °C Broken clouds November 21, 2024 24.7 °C Scattered clouds November 22, 2024 25.4 °C Broken clouds November 23, 2024 25.47 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.17 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.86 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.82 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.46 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 16, 2024, is 25.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.74 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 17, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.44 °C and 27.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

