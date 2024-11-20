Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.26 °C, check weather forecast for November 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 21, 2024 24.74 °C Overcast clouds November 22, 2024 25.32 °C Broken clouds November 23, 2024 25.54 °C Scattered clouds November 24, 2024 24.97 °C Overcast clouds November 25, 2024 22.08 °C Overcast clouds November 26, 2024 23.29 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 22.41 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.45 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.97 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.98 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 20, 2024, is 22.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.26 °C and 25.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.79 °C and 26.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 170.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

