Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.08 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 27, 2024 25.79 °C Light rain October 28, 2024 25.52 °C Overcast clouds October 29, 2024 26.11 °C Few clouds October 30, 2024 26.81 °C Scattered clouds October 31, 2024 27.59 °C Light rain November 1, 2024 26.1 °C Moderate rain November 2, 2024 26.18 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.07 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.92 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.34 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 26, 2024, is 25.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.08 °C and 26.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.21 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 70.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024

